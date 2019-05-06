Comments
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There was an unusual funeral procession in Morristown, N.J. Monday.
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There was an unusual funeral procession in Morristown, N.J. Monday.
A crowd of cyclists escorted Marty Epstein’s body to a cemetery in Cedar Knolls.
We first met Epstein while doing a story about how he started New Jersey’s first Gran Fondo, an endurance cycling event.
Each year he’d been donating proceeds to charity.
Last year, he revealed he’d been fighting metastatic prostate cancer, and got Memorial Sloan Kettering to sign on as a sponsor.
On Monday, the cyclists took part in “one last ride in honor of someone who devoted his life to cycling and cycling culture.”