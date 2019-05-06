



The class is coming at a helpful time for NJ TRANSIT as they recover from a staff shortage.

Twelve new engineers received their diploma from Murphy. These new recruits will be on the rails in the coming months to help make up for a shortage of engineers, CBSN New York’s Meg Baker reported.

Last summer, riders were plagued by endless last-minute cancellations. One of the main causes was a shortage of engineers, along with workers taking their earned vacation times.

After those headaches, NJ TRANSIT ramped up engineering classes. They expect 100 more trainees to graduate by the end of the year. But what will keep them in New Jersey?

“Governor, a problem in the past has been that engineers have been trained here at NJ TRANSIT and left to go to higher paying railroad jobs. Have these new recruits signed contracts to stay here? If not, why not and how will you keep them here?” Baker asked.

“I’m not familiar with contracts they signed,” Murphy said.

“There’s sort of urban myth, although particularly people refer basically to the MTA. The actual number of engineers who left us to go to the MTA for higher paying [jobs] in fact is very small. We are comparable to SEPTA,” said NJ TRANSIT Executive Director Kevin Corbett. “The real fault was we just stopped training engineers as people retired. The other thing is, as far as contract, we’re part of the collecting bargaining. We have a very good, really improved and worked hard our labor relations this last year as represented by some of our good friends out here. And so, again, there might be an incident, cases of somebody not doing their job properly. By and large, they’re just below the critical mass. We have a good collective bargaining agreement. We honor that agreement and have a good working relationship, so it’s just a matter of getting the numbers back up.”

“Have you raised the salary to be competitive?” Baker asked.

“We are competitive, in a range. In every collective bargaining agreement, you go back and forth,” Corbett said.

Last August, union leader Stephen Burkert told Baker many left because other railroads like Metro North pay $10 more an hour than NJ TRANSIT.

“Another hallmark of the old NJ TRANSIT was they had bad relations with other organizations, including labor. And I would say labor relations… are very strong at the moment,” Murphy said.

Murphy ended the event saying it won’t be the “summer of hell,” but things still won’t be perfect.

It will by “less bad,” Murphy said.