NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Muslims around the world have begun observing Ramadan, the most important month in the Muslim calendar.

For the next 30 days, Muslims will fast from dawn to dusk during a time of intense prayer.

Here in New York, police are stepping up security at mosques. They say they’re doing so “out of an abundance of caution.”

The move comes on the heels of several recent terror attacks, including the mass shooting at two mosques in New Zealand last month.

The public is reminded that “if you see something, say something” and call 1-800-NYC-SAFE.

