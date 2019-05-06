



The search is on for the suspects behind a violent home invasion Saturday in Queens.

Police said two men raped and robbed a 34-year-old woman inside her Little Neck home.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near 251st Street and 57th Avenue.

Police said the victim was leaving the house when the suspects – one armed with a gun – forced their way inside.

The men allegedly searched the house for cash, and the woman handed over $1,000. Her 54-year-old mother also gave them $8,800.

During the home invasion, police said the suspects raped the 34-year-old victim.

A third man entered the house, before they all took off in two separate vehicles – a light-colored four door sedan and light-colored newer model Mercedes Benz E-Class series.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police described the first two suspects as black men – one last seen wearing a black ski mask, black jacket and blue latex gloves; the other 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall, wearing black Adidas jacket, hooded sweater, blue jeans, tan work boots, carrying a red bag and black duffel bag.

The third suspect is also a black man, 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood over the face, dark blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.