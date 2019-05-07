MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Health officials in Westchester County want to warn people about a possible hepatitis A exposure at a restaurant.
An employee went to work at Winston restaurant while infected, officials said.
Anyone who visited the restaurant between April 17 and May 1 may have been exposed.
For preventative treatment, visit the Health Department Clinic at 134 Court Street in White Plains on the following dates:
- Tuesday, May 7, 10 a.m.to 4 p.m., walk-in
- Wednesday, May 8, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., pre-register online
- Thursday, May 9, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., pre-register online
- Friday, May 10, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., pre-register online
Anyone who may have been exposed on April 23 must receive preventative treatment by today. Those who dined on April 24 through May 1 have more time, but should be treated within two weeks of their exposure.
“I urge anyone who is eligible for treatment to get a Hepatitis A vaccine. There are no special medications used to treat a person once symptoms appear, but Hepatitis A transmission to others can be prevented through proper handwashing,” Westchester County Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler said in a statement.
To register for preventative treatment, click here.