CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Health, Health Alert, Hepatitis A, Local TV, Mount Kisco, Westchester County


MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Health officials in Westchester County want to warn people about a possible hepatitis A exposure at a restaurant.

An employee went to work at Winston restaurant while infected, officials said.

Anyone who visited the restaurant between April 17 and May 1 may have been exposed.

For preventative treatment, visit the Health Department Clinic at 134 Court Street in White Plains on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, May 7, 10 a.m.to 4 p.m., walk-in
  • Wednesday, May 8, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., pre-register online
  • Thursday, May 9, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., pre-register online
  • Friday, May 10, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., pre-register online

Anyone who may have been exposed on April 23 must receive preventative treatment by today. Those who dined on April 24 through May 1 have more time, but should be treated within two weeks of their exposure.

“I urge anyone who is eligible for treatment to get a Hepatitis A vaccine. There are no special medications used to treat a person once symptoms appear, but Hepatitis A transmission to others can be prevented through proper handwashing,” Westchester County Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler said in a statement.

To register for preventative treatment, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s