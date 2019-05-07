NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – School security is a top priority in New Rochelle, where parents are debating a proposal to put armed officers in the high school.
After three New Rochelle High School students were stabbed last year, including a 16-year-old girl who was killed — the district hired security consultants to review the school’s safety plans and make recommendations.
On Tuesday night the firm presented its proposal to station specially trained-and-armed police officers in the high school. Parents and students were on hand to offer their comments.
“I don’t want guns in this school, but I’d rather have someone with a gun who knows how to use it than have kids come in with guns and knives and we don’t stop it,” said one parent at the meeting.
“I can’t do my work if I have to worry about how I’ll walk through the hallway,” said a student.
The Board of Education plans to make a decision by the end of the school year.