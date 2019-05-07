CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Measles, measles outbreak, New York, Williamsburg news


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The number of cases in New York City has gone up to 466 since the beginning of the outbreak last October.

Most are in Williamsburg, where 84 unvaccinated people have received summonses for not complying with the emergency order.

MEASLES HEALTH EMERGENCY RESOURCES

The CDC reports there are more than 760 cases from coast to coast.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s