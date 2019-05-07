Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The number of cases in New York City has gone up to 466 since the beginning of the outbreak last October.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The number of cases in New York City has gone up to 466 since the beginning of the outbreak last October.
Most are in Williamsburg, where 84 unvaccinated people have received summonses for not complying with the emergency order.
MEASLES HEALTH EMERGENCY RESOURCES
- NYC.gov Measles Information Page
- Where To Get Immunizations In New York City
- Citywide Immunization Registry (CIR)
- Signs And Symptoms
- CDC Measles Statistics
The CDC reports there are more than 760 cases from coast to coast.