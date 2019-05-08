CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather Stories

By Giorgio Panetta, CBS Weather Producer

A partly sunny day is ahead. The cold front has passed but temps are just a few degrees cooler.

We can expect a mostly tranquil day, with brighter skies to the north, and more clouds and few showers down the New Jersey shore. Today’s high: 65-70°.

Expect more clouds, and cooler temps Thursday as a cold front spits an east wind our way, and when that wind comes in off the water, it drives the temps down closer to what the actual water temps are, and they are stuck in the 40s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s