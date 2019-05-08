Comments
By Giorgio Panetta, CBS Weather Producer
A partly sunny day is ahead. The cold front has passed but temps are just a few degrees cooler.
We can expect a mostly tranquil day, with brighter skies to the north, and more clouds and few showers down the New Jersey shore. Today’s high: 65-70°.
Expect more clouds, and cooler temps Thursday as a cold front spits an east wind our way, and when that wind comes in off the water, it drives the temps down closer to what the actual water temps are, and they are stuck in the 40s.