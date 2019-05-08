



High pressure will have some success nosing its way into our northern suburbs this afternoon. That said, expect brighter skies up there with a little more cloud cover to our south. As for highs, they’ll be right around where they should be in the upper 60s.

Tonight will be on the cool side under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Expect temperatures to dip into the low 50s in the city with 40s across some of our suburbs.

Tomorrow we’ll see a partly sunny to cloudy day as high pressure loses its grip. Between the clouds and wind off the water, we’ll have a tough time getting out of the 50s.

As for Friday, expect some showers to push through with perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. It will be warmer, as well, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70°.