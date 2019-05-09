



– There’s a recall of a chest of drawers after a child reportedly died when one tipped over.

South Shore Furniture is recalling 310,000 its Libra 3-drawer chests. The company says if the chests aren’t anchored to the wall, they can fall over, causing death or injuries to children.

A 2-year-old reportedly died after an incident with an unanchored, empty 3-drawer chest, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. In another incident, a child was left with bruises and scratches on his leg after the drawer fell over. The chests weigh about 56 pounds, empty.

The chests were sold online by Walmart, Amazon, Target and others. Each of the drawers has a single metal handle. The model number can be found on a label on the back of the chest.

Impacted model numbers and colors are:

3046033 / Royal Cherry

3070033 / Black

3070223 / Black

3159033 / Chocolate

3159223 / Chocolate

3050033 / White

3050223 / White

3113033 / Natural Maple

10430 / Soft Gray

10433 / Gray Oak

10680 / Country Pine

10682 / Rustic Oak

Customers are advised to stop using any of the recalled chests that are not properly anchored to the wall and to put it somewhere children can’t get to. Customers can contact South Shore for a refund and removal or to receive a tip-over restraint kit or installation.

For more information, customers can call 1-855-215-4932 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or click here.