



— A community on Long Island is concerned over a power surge they say damaged appliances in at least 15 homes.

They’re saying PSEG should be responsible for their reimbursement, CBSN New York’s Jennifer McLogan reported exclusively on Thursday.

Homeowners claim it wasn’t an act of God, but the result of their utility working on a defective transformer. So why are they left holding the bag for thousands of dollars in damages to their appliances?

“All the power surges melted. It was quite an event. We thought the whole house was going to catch on fire. We later learned that this transformer over here lost it’s neutral connection,” homeowner Paul DeLorenzo said, showing McLogan the situation outside.

Richie Bausano riled over the surge that zapped his neighborhood two weeks ago.

“I’m talking microwaves, refrigerators, ovens, everything,” Bausano said.

Carlow Street residents complained to CBSN New York about what they call an exorbitant expense they must swallow to replace boilers, stoves, ovens, computers, garage doors, and even their video doorbells. They blame PSEG crews that were fixing circuits in an overhead static electrical device transformer two weeks ago, saying homeowners were given no warning to power down to avoid the surge.

PSEG said the surge was not due to the utility’s conduct, inaction or negligence, but rather the result of “unanticipated equipment failure.” In a letter, the claims adviser for PSEG informed the residents, “It is with regret we must respectfully decline reimbursement of your loss.”

“They are washing their hands, saying ‘It’s not our problem.’ But they are providing a service to their customers and this is clearly an incident and situation that they were at fault,” homeowner Herman Mendoza said.

CBSN New York reached out to PSEG for explanation and clarification, but did not immediately get a response.