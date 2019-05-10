CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattan news, Midtown, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A large safe was found abandoned on the sidewalk in Midtown Friday.

Police were called out for a report of a suspicious package on 47th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Officers have since reopened the area to traffic now that the “all clear” was given.

Police say the company was issued three summonses for abandoning the safe.

Comments
  1. Gene Rey says:
    May 10, 2019 at 12:29 pm

    LOL, everybody’s panties are SO twisted these days…too funny.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s