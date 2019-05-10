Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A large safe was found abandoned on the sidewalk in Midtown Friday.
Police were called out for a report of a suspicious package on 47th Street and Fifth Avenue.
Officers have since reopened the area to traffic now that the “all clear” was given.
Police say the company was issued three summonses for abandoning the safe.
LOL, everybody’s panties are SO twisted these days…too funny.