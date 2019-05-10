NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Judith Clark, the notorious getaway driver involved in a deadly brinks truck heist in 1981, was released from prison Friday night.
Clark has spent more than half her life in prison, but at the age of 69, she is out on parole, reports CBS2’s Dick Brennan.
Clark was convicted in 1981 of felony murder for her role as the getaway driver in a botched brinks truck heist in Rockland County.
Two police officers, Sgt. Edward O’Grady and Officer Waverly Brown, were killed along with Peter Paige, a Brinks guard.
Clark, part of a radical leftist group, was sentenced to 75 years to life.
After decades of model behavior behind bars, public apologies and the support of dozens of influential figures, her sentence was commuted by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017, making her eligible for parole.
The decision came with controversy. Various police organizations called her a murderer and terrorist who doesn’t deserve to see life outside.
