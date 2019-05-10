HOWELL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Like busy bees, customers weaved through the aisles of flowers at Twin Pond Farm getting ready to make their yards look colorful for the Mother’s Day weekend.

Owners Chris and Gary DiGregorio are third-generation farmers, carrying on the business their grandfather started in 1923, reports CBS2’s Meg Baker.

“Mother’s Day weekend is usually when the weather breaks and you are safe to plant,” said Chris DiGregorio. “Weather has been in our favor.”

With more than a thousand varieties, it can be tricky to choose.

“This is a New Guinea impatiens, this is ideally in shade and it will actually take sun too,” said Gary DiGregorio.

“This is a tropical hibiscus,” said Chris DiGregorio. “This is a flower you can plant and it will flower all season long from now until late fall. This will keep re-blooming.”

If you have a lot of deer near your property, you may want to avoid a hosta.

The DiGregorio flower experts advise plant shoppers always look for white, hearty roots. Make sure the roots are fully covered with dirt in the pot or in the ground, then fertilize and water, water, water.