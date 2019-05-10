Comments
By Giorgio Panetta, CBS Weather Producer
Happy Friday all! The week will end with more clouds and another rain chance. By no means a washout, but there is a chance for mist/drizzle in the morning embedded in fog. So definitely grab your umbrella.
Expect some clearing and a touch of humidity as the warm front lifts through the area. A cold front passes later in the evening giving us the chance for a quick pop up. Today’s High: 68-73°.
Saturday is the best part of the weekend (weather-wise). Sorry moms, but we have some rain on Sunday. And Monday is no bargain either…