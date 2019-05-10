CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather Stories

By Giorgio Panetta, CBS Weather Producer

Happy Friday all! The week will end with more clouds and another rain chance. By no means a washout, but there is a chance for mist/drizzle in the morning embedded in fog. So definitely grab your umbrella.

Expect some clearing and a touch of humidity as the warm front lifts through the area. A cold front passes later in the evening giving us the chance for a quick pop up. Today’s High: 68-73°.

Saturday is the best part of the weekend (weather-wise). Sorry moms, but we have some rain on Sunday. And Monday is no bargain either…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s