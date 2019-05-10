Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The party is winding down a bit at Party City.
The New Jersey-based party supplies company announced it is closing 45 stores this year.
No word on locations in our area.
There are 870 Party City stores in the U.S. and Canada.
The company’s CEO says they typically close 10-15 stores annually. They’re closing a higher number this year to focus on the most profitable locations.
A global shortage of helium has affected balloon sales, but the company says it has secured a new source of the gas.