NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say more than 20 people with special needs were involved in a crash between a bus and two cars in Brooklyn, and the driver of one of the cars is in police custody.
There were a total of 30 people treated. Five were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two refused medical attention and 23 were cleared on the scene.
The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. Friday at Avenue U and East 61st Street, in the Mill Basin area.
Police are investigating how the collision occurred.
