CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Brooklyn news, Local TV, New York, School Bus Crash


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say more than 20 people with special needs were involved in a crash between a bus and two cars in Brooklyn, and the driver of one of the cars is in police custody.

There were a total of 30 people treated. Five were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two refused medical attention and 23 were cleared on the scene.

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. Friday at Avenue U and East 61st Street, in the Mill Basin area.

Police are investigating how the collision occurred.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s