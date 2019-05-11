Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Camera builder Brendan Barry has built cameras out of mannequins, trees, and watermelons, but now he’s taking his talents to new heights.
Barry and 20 photography students converted the 46th floor of 101 Park Avenue into a “skyscraper camera” on Saturday by blacking out 160 windows.
“We put the lens in it and create a camera obscura, which is a dark space with a lens where the light pours through and projects an image inside,” said Barry.
Over a five-day workshop, the artists hope to produce 360-degree real-time images, and some of the largest-known photos of the city ever created.