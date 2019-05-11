HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman on Long Island.
Investigators say the man also cut the woman’s throat with a box cutter.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday. The 28-year-old victim was walking near Jackson and Terrace Avenues in Hempstead when a man approached her and tried to strike up a conversation, according to Nassau County Police. Then he pulled out a box cutter and cut her throat, took her into an alley and sexually assaulted her.
The suspect ran off, but the victim managed to call 911. Emergency responders took her to the hospital where she is in stable condition.
Police describe the suspect as about 6’1″ with a slim build, a white hoodie, and blue jeans.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.