NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three firefighters suffered minor injuries battling a building fire in the Bronx.

The fire started around 11 p.m. Saturday at a three story building on Intervale Avenue in Morrisania.

Heavy smoke and flames quickly shot up from the roof.

No civilians were hurt.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control just before 1 a.m.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

