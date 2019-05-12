Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Conditions look pretty dreary for Mother’s Day with rain likely and chilly temps, only in the low 50s.
It appears that just like last Sunday, the rain could linger through much of the afternoon into the evening. Perhaps an umbrella would make a good gift idea for mom!
Monday will start off the new work week with another round of rain as our unsettled pattern continues. It’ll be chilly again with temps only in the low 50s…a far cry from milder temps we should be reaching.