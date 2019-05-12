NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A driver was arrested after a little girl was critically injured Sunday morning in a hit-and-run.
Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose announced the arrest of Romane Errol, 26, of Newark.
The incident happened at Brookdale and 18th avenues. Newark police told CBS2’s Reena Roy the 2-year-old was hit by the car just before 9:45 a.m.
Surveillance video shows the moments it happened. A white pickup truck is seen hitting the young girl and then the vehicle just keeps going.
The area was blocked off as investigators tried to figure out who was behind the wheel and left the girl injured in the middle of the street. She was conscious but banged up, police said.
She was taken to University Hospital. The victim remains in critical condition with rib fractures, double collapsed lung and lung lacerations, police said.
Errol faces charges of causing serious bodily injury and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, police said.