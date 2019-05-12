Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a woman at knifepoint in the Bronx.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a woman at knifepoint in the Bronx.
The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect.
They say just before 9 p.m. Friday he followed the 33-year-old woman into her Kingsbridge Heights building near West 192nd Street and University Avenue.
Investigators say he then placed the knife to her neck and took her iPhone before running away.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.