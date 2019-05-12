CBSN New YorkWatch Now
JERSEY CITY (CBSNewYork)Jersey City police are searching for a 24-year-old woman missing for nearly three weeks.

(credit: Jersey City Police)

Mayushi Bhagat was last seen at her home on April 29.

Police say she attends school in New York City and could be in our area.

They also say she has friends in South Plainfield in Middlesex County.

She’s described as being 5’10” and weighing 150-160 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Jersey City Police at (201) 547-5427.

