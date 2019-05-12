Comments
LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Two men are in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Linden Sunday.
It happened just after 3 a.m. on the 1200 block of East Linden Avenue.
The incident began with a large fight in front of Cheeques Gentlemen’s Club, according to police. During the fight, two men were attacked by several other people. One of the men, a 31-year-old from Jersey City, was then hit by a vehicle, police said.
Both men were rushed to Newark University Hospital in critical condition, according to police.
The vehicle drove off traveling west on E. Linden Avenue.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Linden Police at (908) 474-8536.