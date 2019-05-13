(CBS Local)– Super Bowl champion Kelechi Osemele is excited about the direction of the New York Jets.

The Jets traded for the former Oakland Raiders offensive lineman in March and the 2x Pro Bowler was welcomed to New York in an epic way.

“New York is pretty dope. The fans are crazy here. I was flying out here to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with some friends and I didn’t pay for a drink,” said Osemele in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I was in an Irish bar and it was awesome. I think this going to be the year honestly. We’re competing really hard up front and our offensive line is going be really good.”

Osemele says he’s been impressed with what he’s seen from Sam Darnold so far. He’s also thrilled to be sharing the field with head coach Adam Gase and running back Le’Veon Bell.

“He’s [Coach Gase] a bad ass,” said Osemele. “You can just tell, you can just feel it…He’s [Le’Veon] a talented guy and he’s one of the best running backs in the league. Seeing Marshawn Lynch take a year off and come back to be fresh and explosive, I can’t imagine what Le’Veon is going to be like when he comes back fresh. Running backs take a lot of hits and sometimes they are just as banged up as lineman. He’s an ambitious guy on and off the field. It’s going to be good.”

Osemele won a Super Bowl title his rookie year with the Baltimore Ravens and was a 2x Pro Bowl lineman during his time with the Raiders. While he’s a low key guy off the field during the week, the Jets tackle dials it up to a whole different level on game days and in the weight room.

“I”m super chill until Sunday,” said Osemele. “I don’t even know how or why it happens, but apparently I dap too hard too. Some guys won’t even dap me, depending on the guy. I feel like leading by example is how I’ve always led. I’m older now, and if I have to say something I will, especially if things are not going well. I like to save my energy to produce, but the next step for me is more of a leadership role. I’ve played for a while now and can see when someone needs to be picked up a little bit. There’s a lot of hungry guys that have drive on this team.”