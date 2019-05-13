



– Police say a man riding a scooter robbed a woman on the Upper East Side and may also be linked to another robbery attempt in Harlem.

A surveillance video shows a man slowly ride his scooter up to the corner of 1st Avenue and East 64th Street where an 86-year-old woman was standing, reports CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

The suspect rides up to her and snatches her purse so forcefully, the woman is knocked to the ground and dragged on the sidewalk.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 4, around 3 p.m.

EMS transported that woman to Cornell Medical Center where she was treated for minor injuries

In the second incident on Monday, May 6, the same suspect drove his scooter up to a 55-year-old man getting out of his car at West 139th Street and 7th Avenue and tried to grab his keys out of his hand.

The target knocked his keys under the vehicle and the suspect rode off. That victim was not hurt.

