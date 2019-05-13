



The hunt is for a man who just got out of prison after serving time for seven bank robberies two years ago.

Now he’s suspected of robbing two more banks.

The FBI says 49-year-old Jamie Frierson allegedly robbed two Apple Banks in the Bronx last week.

On Wednesday, the Apple Bank at 120 East Fordham Road was hit. On Thursday, the Apple Bank at 44 East 161st Street.

Witnesses say Frierson approached the teller window and handed an employee a note demanding money and that he was armed.

No one was hurt in either incident.

“I see right now five cameras, so there shouldn’t be anyone robbing someboday,” said Bronx resident Kiara Delacruz.

Back in 2017, Frierson, who was out on parole at the time, went on a robbery spree targeting seven banks, many on Broadway. Law enforcement dubbed him the “Broadway Bandit.”

More than $11,000 was stolen from several of those banks but in more than two instance he did not leave with money.

MORE: FBI: ‘Broadway Bandit’ Suspect Arrested In Manhattan Bank Robbery Spree (2017)

According to 2018 court documents, Frierson has stage four colon cancer and claimed to not have long to live, but was still sentenced to time. He’s out now, and authorities say he’s struck again.

“I think that’s horrible,” said Bronx resident Barbara Banks. “I think he should go back to jail. Obviously he was there before, it didn’t help.”

“Something has to be done. Definitely,” said Bronx resident Tennyson Hure. “Security in the bank to keep customers safe, that’s something of major concern.”

The FBI says he’s about six feet tall with a scar on his forehead and right arm.

Anyone with information about Frierson’s whereabouts is urged to call the New York Office of the FBI at 212-384-5000, or the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477). The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.