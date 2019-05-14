CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – JetBlue customers are experiencing delays at area airports this morning.

The airline said its “systems are recovering after a global Sabre outage impacting multiple airlines.”

Customers reported delays at John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.

“While we do not expect significant operational impact to flights today, JetBlue customers may experience longer lines in some airports this morning as we resolve any lingering issues related to the Sabre outage,” the statement continued. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

