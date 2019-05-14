Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – JetBlue customers are experiencing delays at area airports this morning.
The airline said its “systems are recovering after a global Sabre outage impacting multiple airlines.”
Customers reported delays at John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.
“While we do not expect significant operational impact to flights today, JetBlue customers may experience longer lines in some airports this morning as we resolve any lingering issues related to the Sabre outage,” the statement continued. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”
Travel Delays
- Links To Specific Airline Websites
- FAA Flight Delay Information
- LaGuardia Airport (LGA) Delays | Airport Website
- John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) Delays | Airport Website
- Newark Airport (EWR) Delays | Airport Website
- MacArthur Airport Website
- Teterboro Airport Website
- Westchester County Airport Website
- TSA Travel Tips
- CBS News Interactive: U.S. Airport Tracker
