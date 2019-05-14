



— Some local entrepreneurs are experiencing a windfall this week, with creative rentals of their properties to thousands descending on the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

On Tuesday, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan saw firsthand how they’re cashing in.

Pull right in and park for the PGA. No shuttle buses required here. Bethpage homeowners Tony and Maria Gaglione at your service.

“Thirty dollars a day,” Tony said of what he charges, adding when asked how many vehicles he can park on his property. “Somewhere around 20.”

Retired from the landscaping business, the Gagliones said a little extra driveway cash will go to their grandchildren.

“Saturday, Sunday is going to be a madhouse over here,” Marie Gaglione said.

“It’s convenient to park here. Just walk across the street,” one patron said.

Other neighbors are charging more and plan to up the ante for the rest of the week.

One patron told McLogan he paid, “Too much, actually,” to park in the neighborhood, but it beat the alternative.

“We had to go to Jones Beach yesterday. It was a 25-minute ride,” another said.

Road closures are everywhere. Parking tickets are $250 apiece on both Bethpage and Farmingdale streets. Bicycles and walkers are allowed and the Long Island Rail Road is suggested.

On Tuesday, many fans got a glimpse of Tiger Woods and because of that they said attending even practice rounds is totally worth it.

“It’s very exciting. It’s Disney World,” one fan said.

Local Airbnb hosts stand to reap a windfall, more than double compared to the same time last year.

“My daily rental is $125, less whatever fees that Airbnb takes. And right now I do have someone that is staying for a week,” Airbnb host David Adomovich added.

Guests renting in Nassau County are booking from 365 cities, across 43 U.S. states and Canada, McLogan reported.

“People can make some money by making some parking, or renting out their house, I think it’s great for everybody,” PGA patron Brad Kata said.

The biggest draw remains Bethpage Black, with even Woods calling it “a boatload of fun.”