NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy who they say is one of two people who robbed a woman at gunpoint in Newark’s Ironbound section.
Surveillance video from 6:46 a.m. on Sunday outside Lisbon Wine and Liquor store on Ferry Street captured the woman walking alone with an umbrella and her purse.
She is suddenly attacked after two men popped out of a black Honda sedan and point guns in her face, grab her neck, steal her purse and then hit her in the head with a pistol.
The teen has been charged as a juvenile with robbery and assault.
Investigators say they recovered one of the guns used in the crime. The victim was injured in the ambush, but was treated at a local hospital and later released.
The second suspect is still on the loose.