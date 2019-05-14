BREAKINGNew York City Mayor Bill De Blasio Officially Enters 2020 Presidential Race
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy who they say is one of two people who robbed a woman at gunpoint in Newark’s Ironbound section.

Surveillance video from 6:46 a.m. on Sunday outside Lisbon Wine and Liquor store on Ferry Street captured the woman walking alone with an umbrella and her purse.

Two suspects point guns at a woman during a robbery in the Ironbound section of Newark on May 12, 2019. (credit: Lisbon Wine & Liquors)

She is suddenly attacked after two men popped out of a black Honda sedan and point guns in her face, grab her neck, steal her purse and then hit her in the head with a pistol.

MORE: Caught On Video: Woman Jumped, Robbed At Gunpoint In Newark

The teen has been charged as a juvenile with robbery and assault.

Investigators say they recovered one of the guns used in the crime. The victim was injured in the ambush, but was treated at a local hospital and later released.

The second suspect is still on the loose.

