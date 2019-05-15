NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A hit-and-run driver charged in the death of a popular radio DJ in Brooklyn was sentenced Wednesday.
Kevin Ozoria was charged with leaving the scene of the accident that killed Jean Paul Guerrero, also known as DJ Jinx Paul on New York Latin music radio station La Mega 97.9. He will now spend 90 days in jail and serve five years probation.
In March, Ozoria took a plea deal and was expected to avoid jail time. Then earlier this month, his sentencing hearing was postponed after he was arrested in Manhattan for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old relative.
The victim’s family said his 90-day sentence was limited justice and they plan to file civil charges against Ozoria.
“You would think they would give him more years. I mean, it’s a death, it’s somebody that is not here today. It was a father, it was a son,” his cousin Gina Zarace told CBS2’s Jessica Moore.
Guerrero was leaving a club appearance on Dec. 19, 2016 when police said he was struck by a dark-colored sedan at the intersection of Jamaica Avenue at Scheffield Avenue.
His death sparked calls for change and prompted lawmakers to pass the DJ Jinx Paul Hit-And-Run Alert System, which alerts New York City residents within 24 hours of hit-and-run crashes that cause fatalities or serious injuries.
