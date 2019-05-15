NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gleyber Torres hit three home runs during a doubleheader sweep, including a solo shot in the nightcap, and Domingo Germán became the majors’ first eight-game winner in the New York Yankees’ 3-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.

Torres hit two of New York’s four homers during a 5-3 win in the first game. The 2018 All-Star has eight homers this season, and six have come against the Orioles.

The Yankees announced during the second game that third baseman Miguel Andújar, last year’s runner-up for AL Rookie of the Year, will have season-ending surgery to repair a small labrum tear in his right shoulder Monday.

New York has won 20 of 27 games to move a season-high 10 games over .500 at 26-16 despite currently having 13 key players on the injured list; including both Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Aroldis Chapman closed out both games, giving him 11 saves in 12 chances. Zack Britton also pitched a scoreless inning in each game.

Germán (8-1) struck out eight over seven innings of one-run ball. He threw first-pitch strikes to 21 of his 27 batters and has a 2.50 ERA in a breakout season. The 26-year-old right-hander loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh, but escaped on Joey Rickard’s groundout to preserve a one-run lead.

With the absence of both Luis Severino and James Paxton, the young flamethrower has stepped up to become New York’s unlikely ace in the season’s first two months.

Andrew Cashner (4-2) pitched six innings of two-run ball, striking out seven. He was visited by a trainer in the third after DJ LeMahieu’s comebacker struck him in the left wrist or hand. He stayed in, and Luke Voit drilled his next pitch off the wall in left-center for an RBI double.

Voit’s hit ended his 0-for-18 skid. He added two more hits, including an RBI single in the eighth to break out of his first extended slump since joining the Yankees last season.

The 22-year-old Torres joined Joe DiMaggio as the only Yankees under 23-years-old with three homers in a day. DiMaggio had two three-homer days at 22 or younger — during a doubleheader in 1936 and a three-homer game in 1937, according to STATS.

HOME RUN DERBY IN GAME 1

Playing a single-admission doubleheader after rainouts Monday and Tuesday, the Yankees filled the seats with souvenirs before most fans had arrived for the first game— the result of an odd 3:05 p.m. start time.

Gary Sánchez and Cameron Maybin also went deep along with Torres, and Orioles starter David Hess (1-5) set a career high with four homers allowed.

The Orioles have allowed 89 homers through 42 games, by far the most in the majors. That puts them on pace to give up 343 for the season, which would smash the record of 258 by the 2016 Cincinnati Reds.

“It’s too many home runs,” catcher Austin Wynns said. “It’s embarrassing. We have to put an end to that.”

Yankees left-hander J.A. Happ (3-3) was pulled after 5 1/3 innings and 64 pitches. He allowed three runs and five hits, including solo homers to Trey Mancini and Renato Nuñez – continuing a distressing trend for the veteran lefty. Happ has already surrendered 11 home runs in nine starts this season, a number that has kept his ERA stay inflated in the mid-fours.

The opening game wrapped in a tidy 2 hours, 12 minutes.

FRESH REINFORCEMENTS:

A day after being acquired by New York from Oakland, veteran slugger Kendrys Morales arrived in the Bronx during Game 1 and was put in the Game 2 lineup as designated hitter. Morales had an infield single in the eighth and walked twice.

Center fielder Aaron Hicks was also in the nightcap lineup, his first appearance since straining his back in spring training. Hicks went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his season debut.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Yankees LHP James Paxton (left knee inflammation) felt good a day after throwing a bullpen session. He’ll throw off a mound again Friday. … OF Giancarlo Stanton (left shoulder strain) and SS Didi Gregorius (Tommy John surgery) took 11 plate appearances each in extended spring training. Gregorius said he expects to play shortstop in extended spring games beginning Monday.

UP NEXT:

The Yankees open a three-game series against Tampa Bay on Friday with LHP CC Sabathia (2-1, 3.26) set to pitch. Sabathia has had heated exchanges with the Rays the last two times he faced them, upset over plunked New York hitters. Tampa Bay hadn’t announced a starter.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)