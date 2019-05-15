



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man accused of sexually abusing an unconscious woman at a hospital in the Bronx was arrested Wednesday.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video around 3 p.m. Monday at Lincoln Hospital in the Mott Haven section.

Sources tell CBS2 another patient became concerns when he saw the man approach the 68-year-old woman. He told a nurse, who chased the suspect away.

The victim remains unconscious and unaware of the alleged abuse, sources say.

Police arrested Roberto Marcucci, 62, of Queens, and charged him with sex abuse.

Patients and people visiting the hospital were horrified.

“God forbid that should happen to me. I mean, I’m an elderly lady,” healthcare worker Mattie Brannon told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas. “That’s frightening and, of course, it means that the hospital needs to be a little more watchful.”

Oswald Denis was there with his 75-year-old mother.

“I’m afraid for my mother. This could’ve happened to my mother. We do not want that for our parents,” he said. “It happened once, it could happen again.”

He said hospital security usually asks for your ID and takes your picture.

“They give you this to show the lady at the desk, and then you go upstairs,” he said. “I haven’t had a problem with it.”

CBS2 asked Lincoln Hospital more about its security measures but has not heard back.

Police had offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.