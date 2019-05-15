Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
A lovely day is forecast for this Wednesday, finally! The sun will come out and temps will be about 15-20° milder than the last few. We still have the risk for a wrap around shower/isolated pop up this afternoon, but it’s just that – isolated.
This afternoon’s high: 65-70°. Tonight we drop down into the 50s, and we should bounce back into the 60s, even some 70s by the days end. The weekend is looking substantially kinder to us with sunshine expected both days and temps in the mid 70s.