NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is reportedly in favor of trying to ban sexual predators from using the subway system.
They’re calling on lawmakers to pass legislation to keep repeat offenders off the city’s trains.
“There is a small number of people and they are doing a lot of damage,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said.
“They are hunting on the New York City subway system. We know exactly what they are doing. They’re riding the subway looking for victims. In fact we follow them around as they are doing this.”
The NYPD says they know the offenders and say if there was a law in place they could arrest them for trespassing as soon as they were spotted entering the system.
“We need some teeth in the law where we can exclude them,” Shea added.
New York excluding people from transit systems is not it not a new idea. Major cities like Denver, Seattle and Los Angeles all reportedly have some sort of ban in place.