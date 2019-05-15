Mother And Daughter Share Special Moment, Graduate College Together In New JerseyIt was graduation day for nearly 2,000 students from William Paterson University. Among them, 46-year-old Sandra Murillo and her 25-year-old daughter, Katherinn.

Satisfy Your Pizza Cravings With These 4 New York City NewcomersInterested in trying some new spots for pizza in New York City? Check out these four new competitors in the greatest pizza city in the world.

BLT Prime Returns With New Location On Upper East SideExecutive Chef Clifford Crooks stopped by to cook up a few signature dishes from BLT's menu.

Furry Friend Finder: Cassie And LuluCassie is a 10-year-old beagle who loves to go for walks, cuddle, and snuggle. She needs a house with a yard. Lulu is a 9-year-old Jack Russel mix who likes to go for walks and is playful.

Queens Night Market Offer 55 International Eats For $6 Or LessAt the Queens Night Market, people can catch a hundred different dishes from 55 food vendors and check out more than two dozen vendors every Saturday through October in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Leader Of The Pack: Dog Walking With The Academy Of Royal WolvesAt dog-walking service the Academy of Royal Wolves, the canine "cadets" dress in uniform.