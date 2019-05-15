Comments
TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Who wins in a turf war between a bird and a soccer team? The bird obviously.
That’s the case in New Jersey where a local bird has made her nest in the middle of field’s turf.
The Killdeer bird has taken over Votee Park’s soccer field in Teaneck. Two weeks ago, it laid its eggs there, forcing the park to close.
The bird is not endangered, but it is protected under the “American Migratory Bird Treaty Act.”
State officials say a permit to move the nest could take a couple of months to get. Park officials say they will reopen the field when the bird flies off.
In the meantime, soccer games have moved to another field and the tiny mother-to-be has all of that prime real estate to herself.