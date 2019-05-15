



Chicago’s Pizza With A Twist

– Interested in trying some new spots for pizza in New York City? You’re in luck: we’ve found the freshest businesses to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for some pizza.

259-07 Hillside Ave., Floral Park

PHOTO: CHICAGO’S PIZZA WITH A TWIST/YELP

Chicago’s Pizza With A Twist is a pizza spot offering vegan and gluten-free options.

This new business specializes in offering Indian-style pizzas, with menu items ranging from paneer tikka masala pizza to chicken curry pizza to butter chicken pizza. It also offers traditional pizza combinations such as All Meat with pepperoni, bacon, sausage and beef; Hawaiian with ham and pineapple; and Chicken Garlic Ranch with ranch dressing, garlic chicken and bacon.

With a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Chicago’s Pizza With A Twist is still finding its way, but it’s early days.

Yelper Zhang C., who reviewed Chicago’s Pizza With A Twist on March 25, wrote, “The pizza dough was thick and had a really good crispy crust. The fusion pizza with Indian spices was weird but surprisingly good. I would definitely come back to try their chicken, lamb or beef on the pizza.”

Devina S. noted, “Very good pizza with cool Indian twists on them.”

Chicago’s Pizza With A Twist is open from 10:30 a.m.–midnight daily.

Victoria G’s Pizzeria

8905 Metropolitan Ave., Glendale

PHOTO: ARMANDO S./YELP

Next, check out Victoria G’s Pizzeria.

This new business specializes in classic Italian dishes. On the pizza menu, look for the margherita pizza, the white pizza or the four cheese pizza. The restaurant also offers homemade meatballs, garlic knots, calzones, pasta and hero sandwiches.

With a four-star Yelp rating out of four reviews on Yelp, Victoria G’s Pizzeria has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Cham C., who was one of the first users to visit Victoria G’s Pizzeria on April 18, wrote, “Absolutely loved the vibe from when you first walk in. Classy, warm, clean. And the first thing you see is the beautiful brick oven. [The pizza was] crispy [with the] perfect amount of sauce and cheese. Absolutely fresh.”

Jack C. noted, “Crisp coal oven pizza with a nice non-soggy bite. Not a large menu. A bit sterile in decor but looks clean.”

Victoria G’s Pizzeria is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday andMonday and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday.

Wood Fire Oven Pizza

7901 17th Avenue, Bensonhurst West

PHOTO: WOOD FIRE OVEN PIZZA/YELP

Wood Fire Oven Pizza is another spot to score pizza and more.

This new business serves up an extensive menu of pizzas and 12-inch pizzettas. On the menu, expect to see items like chicken bruschetta pizza; pear pizza with smoked pear, arugula, walnuts and pecorino cheese; and barbecue chicken pizza with chicken cutlet, barbecue sauce and fresh mozzarella.

Wood Fire Oven Pizza currently holds 4.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Denise Z., who reviewed Wood Fire Oven Pizza on April 25, wrote, “You can tell that they use quality ingredients, yet the prices are just as reasonable as other pizza shops around. In fact, they have unique menu options you wouldn’t find in the area.”

Yelper Shirley W. added, “I went in recently, and I am a fan! I had a regular cheese slice. It’s a thinner crust than most other places: crispy but not too crispy. Crust was just right, and a mildly chunky sauce, which I liked.”

Wood Fire Oven Pizza is open from 10 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

Uncle Frankie’s

3007 Fort Hamilton Parkway, Windsor Terrace

PHOTO: M P./YELP

Last but not least, Uncle Frankie’s is a spot to score pizza, desserts and salads.

Uncle Frankie’s offers an array of Italian dishes. On the menu, expect to see nine signature pizzas, salads and entrees such as pasta and meatballs and chicken parmigiana. Look for the classic margherita pizza or the Uncle Frankie pizza with mozzarella, fresh ricotta, mushroom and roasted red pepper.

Uncle Frankie’s’ current rating of four stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Stephen Thunder M., who reviewed Uncle Frankie’s on April 29, wrote, “Super delicious slices available for lunch, from wood-fired pizza to perfectly warmed up slices. There’s a nice variety of flavors in meat and (importantly) veggie options.”

Mike S. noted, “Pizza is great. Thin crust and delicious cheese. Sauce is wonderful, flavorful, not too salty or sweet. Wonderful addition to the neighborhood and a better than good pizza place in Brooklyn.”