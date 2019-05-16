Comments
RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – If you’ve ever wanted to live in what feels like a tree house, here’s your chance.
James Rose Center for Landscape Architectural Research and Design in Ridgewood, N.J., is offering up its north studio to a new tenant.
They’re looking for a single person or couple to live in this house, which comes with great views.
And this is no “ordinary” tree house. It’s located on the compound dedicated to landscape architecture and research.
The price tag runs $1,700 a month.