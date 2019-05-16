PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A man accused of threatening another passenger on board a jitney bus in New Jersey has been arrested.
Victor Colon, 51, was charged with bias intimidation, terroristic threats and aggravated assault with a weapon.
Police in Paramus said Colon screamed at a 23-year-old passenger, blaming the Indian man for the September 11th terror attacks before showing him a box cutter.
MORE: Disturbing Bias Incident Caught On Video In New Jersey
He can be heard on video saying, “Don’t look at me. I’ll cut you. I’ll cut you. My father died on 9/11. Your people. I’ll cut you. Get the [expletive] off next stop.”
“We haven’t had something of this magnitude in bias crime that I’ve seen come across my desk,” Paramus Det. Sal Cosentino said. “Every time I watch it it gets a little more disturbing. He’s an aggressive individual and based on using the box cutter in the manner he did, as a weapon, so he is considered armed and dangerous.”
The victim was not harmed in the incident.