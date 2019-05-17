NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are continuing their search for a brazen couple that robbed a 90-year-old man inside the elevator of his apartment building in East Harlem.
The NYPD says a man and woman were caught on camera nearby the building on East 124th Street and Madison Avenue back on May 4.
Investigators say the pair forced the elderly victim against the wall of the elevator and then stole his wallet around 5 p.m.
The suspects reportedly stole $300 and a bank card, which was later used at two locations after the robbery.
The pair was seen in surveillance photos taken at a Burger King near West 125th Street and a Shop Fair Supermarket on Adam Clayton Powell Blvd.
