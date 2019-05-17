



– Ashley Massaro, a former WWE superstar, passed away Thursday at age 39.

Police were called to her home in Suffolk County Thursday morning.

There was no immediate word on the cause of death, but no criminality is suspected.

Massaro made her wrestling debut after winning a WWE Diva Search competition in 2005.

She left the company in 2008 and went on to appear on “Surivor: China.”

We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends. https://t.co/PqHSRbOGso — WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2019

Her fellow wrestler Trish Stratus remembered her as “a total pro.”

“I’m having a hard time processing this news of my friend, a fellow worker, a fellow mom,” Stratus wrote.

Just the day before her death, Massaro posted on Twitter that she had been replying to fan mail

Just answered a ton of fanmail so you guys should be receiving them soon! Love ya punx🤘🏼🖤 pic.twitter.com/U1B1FJEoXK — ☆ Ashley Massaro ☆ (@ashleymassaro11) May 15, 2019

