NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Ashley Massaro, a former WWE superstar, passed away Thursday at age 39.
Police were called to her home in Suffolk County Thursday morning.
There was no immediate word on the cause of death, but no criminality is suspected.
Massaro made her wrestling debut after winning a WWE Diva Search competition in 2005.
She left the company in 2008 and went on to appear on “Surivor: China.”
“We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends,” the WWE said in a tweet.
Her fellow wrestler Trish Stratus remembered her as “a total pro.”
View this post on Instagram
Darling @ashleymassaro my heart hurts so much with this news. I remember being off with an injury and watching this beautiful, charismatic, athletic girl crowned Diva Search winner. Once I got cleared they ran the idea by me to come back and work with Ashley against Vince’s Devils – @torriewilson @mrs_candice_michelle and @reallisamarie. I didn’t know what to expect … what I met was a driven, hungry girl who was eager and all in. She was enthusiastic from the start, excited about the opportunity to prove she was more than just a model. . I was her first suplex, I stood alongside her as she took her first steps of her wrestling career… What a sport, a total pro and she loved every minute in the ring – and I loved living it with her, through her wide eyes of the newness of it all . When you work with someone in this business there is a bond that is forever formed. Even if the ‘work’/partnership is for only a brief time of your life, it is still a piece of your life that makes up your being. I’m thankful we kept in touch, every so often touching on those moments that we shared. . I’m having a hard time processing this news of my friend, a fellow worker, a fellow mom. I’m both sad and mad … . Rest In Peace baby girl, I hope you know how much you were loved by everyone, especially your punx. Sending the brightest light and the most love to Ashley’s daughter and her family.
“I’m having a hard time processing this news of my friend, a fellow worker, a fellow mom,” Stratus wrote.
Just the day before her death, Massaro posted on Twitter that she had been replying to fan mail
“Just answered a ton of fanmail so you guys should be receiving them soon! Love ya punx,” she wrote.