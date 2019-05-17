CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – L train service is suspended in Brooklyn for the Friday morning commute.

Trains are not running between the Lorimer Street and Broadway Junction stations.

The MTA said it’s moving trains with mechanical problems from Myrtle Avenue.

Sources told CBS2 a third-rail break at Halsey Street caused several trains to lose power earlier this morning.

The MTA said customers should take nearby A, C, J and M trains instead. There’s also free, limited shuttle bus service between Lorimer and Broadway Junction.

