MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A middle school principal is under arrest after he allegedly attempted to lure a 16-year-old former student.
According to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Paul Iantosca has been charged with luring, attempted sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Iantosca works as the principal at the Valleyview Middle School in Denville.
Anyone with additional information to report related to the case is asked to call authoritie sat (973) 285-6213 or (973) 627-4900.