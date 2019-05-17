CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Denville, Local TV, Luring, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey


MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A middle school principal is under arrest after he allegedly attempted to lure a 16-year-old former student.

According to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Paul Iantosca has been charged with luring, attempted sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Iantosca works as the principal at the Valleyview Middle School in Denville.

Anyone with additional information to report related to the case is asked to call authoritie sat (973) 285-6213 or (973) 627-4900.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s