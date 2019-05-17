(CBS Local)– This offseason will be one of the most important in New York Knicks franchise history.

With the #3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and space for two max contracts, the Knicks are poised to be major players in free agency. While Knicks fans have been talking for months about the potential pairing of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, there are many tough decisions the Knicks front office has to make about its young core of Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson, and Dennis Smith Jr.

CBS Sports NBA writer James Herbert thinks Knicks fans should pump the brakes on any talks of trading these guys for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis.

“I think they would try to make an offer, but that may not be their choice,” said Herbert in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I don’t know if that package is going to be enough to get Davis anyway. I think they better be ready to go with those young guys and whoever they sign, or package the young guys for something else if they are that dead set on competing immediately.”

Knox is only 19 years old and doesn’t turn 20 until August. While his rookie season was a little bit bumpy, Herbert is still a believer in the Knicks 2018 first round pick.

“As young as he is and as talented as he is, his value is not going to be as high as it was last year because honestly, he struggled through a lot of his rookie season,” said Herbert. “I still think there’s a ton of upside there, but I think this is the worst possible time to trade a guy like that.”

Herbert believes that the rebuild for this team would be totally different if they weren’t in New York. He also thinks New York is not the best basketball option for Durant when it comes to new destinations.

“I could sit here and argue that the Atlanta Hawks roster, the young players they have, and the roster they have… that makes a lot more sense for Kevin Durant to go and sign with than what the Knicks have. I personally would love to see that team with KD. But that’s not happening, there’s no way that’s happening. If KD is coming here, it’s to save the Knicks.”