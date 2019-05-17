Comments
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD officer has been arrested for allegedly trying to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband.
Valerie Cincinelli, 34, is an officer with the NYPD’s Viper Unit, which monitors cameras in NYCHA buildings. She has been suspended.
Cincinelli was arrested Friday in Nassau County and appeared in federal court in Central Islip.
She allegedly asked her boyfriend to help her try to hire someone to kill her ex-husband. Her boyfriend is not charged and is cooperating with investigators.
Cincinelli has been with the NYPD since 2007. In 2017, she had her gun and badge taken and she was placed on modified assignment.
She had previously been placed on modified assignment for multiple former domestic incidents involving her ex-husband that required Nassau County Police to respond.
