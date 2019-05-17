



Rutgers University’s student newspaper says it needs the public’s help – and money.

The Daily Targum is one of the oldest college newspapers in the country.

In 1980, the paper went independent so it could freely cover everything happening on campus.

Since then, student fees have funded the nonprofit overseeing the publication, known as the Targum Publishing Company.

MORE: Rutgers Students Vote Against Funding The Daily Targum, One Of The Oldest College Newspapers In U.S.

Every three years, students vote on whether to be charged $11.25 for the paper. This year, it didn’t get the 25 percent of votes needed.

Newly appointed business manager Sandy Jiacobbe said this is a big setback, because the fee pays for most of the paper’s operations.

For now, the Daily Targum will rely on its reserves, ad revenue and donations.

The paper has launched a GoFundMe campaign where people can support their cause. If you’d like to donate, please click here.