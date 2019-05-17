CBSN New YorkWatch Now
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A driver in New Jersey has been arrested after an accident sent a school bus smashing into a building.

Chopper 2 was over the scene in Jersey City when the bus crashed in a nail salon near Jefferson and Baldwin Avenues just after 4 p.m. Friday.

School bus crashes into nail salon in Jersey City on May 17, 2019. (Credit: CBS2)

Police told CBS2 the bus collided with another car before crashing into the building. The bus did not have any students on board, but the driver was treated for minor injuries.

The other driver in the crash is in custody and facing possible DUI charges.

