JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A driver in New Jersey has been arrested after an accident sent a school bus smashing into a building.
Chopper 2 was over the scene in Jersey City when the bus crashed in a nail salon near Jefferson and Baldwin Avenues just after 4 p.m. Friday.
Police told CBS2 the bus collided with another car before crashing into the building. The bus did not have any students on board, but the driver was treated for minor injuries.
The other driver in the crash is in custody and facing possible DUI charges.