NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Next week, some of New York’s best chefs will join forces to raise money for the American Cancer Society at its annual “Taste of Hope” event.
Chef and partner Michael Lomanaco from Porterhouse Bar and Grill at Columbus Circle and Otto Cedeno, founder of Otto’s Tacos, stopped by to discuss the event with Cindy Hsu and Andrea Grymes.
At the event, guests enjoy a walk-around tasting, where they can sample signature dishes from 90 different restaurants, along with premier wines and spirits and inventive cocktails.
CBS2’s Chris Wragge is hosting the event, which takes place Thursday, May 23 at the Metropolitan Pavilion.
The American Cancer Society is the largest private funder of cancer research in the United States. For more information about the American Cancer Society, click here.
For more information and to buy tickets for “Taste of Hope,” click here.