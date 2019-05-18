By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

What a splendid Saturday it was! Clear blue skies, mild temps, and low humidity all combined to make today a real beauty! Expect a few clouds overnight along with just the slightest chance for a shower, but most spots will stay dry. It’ll be pleasant overnight with temps in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be another warm day with temps in the mid 70s, but with the humidity increased just a bit. There’s also a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late in the day and at night, and some of those storms could pack gusty winds and torrential rain – we’ll keep you updated on that threat.

Monday starts off the work week feeling like summer with temps away from the coast well into the 80s with perhaps some spots finding 90! Once again, the heat and humidity will combine to create a chance for showers & storms, so keep the umbrella handy on Monday as well.